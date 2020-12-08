THERE is set to be a new traffic restriction in place in York over two days this week.
There will be a restriction in place in Nicholas Street for water works from 8am tomorrow (December 9) until 12am on Friday (December 11), to ensure the work can be carried out safely.
An alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during the works period.
Traffic signs/barriers will indicate the extent of the prohibition.
