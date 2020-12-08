POLICE have issued a fresh appeal for information about an East Yorkshire man who has been missing six years to the day.

Damion Vernon left Bridlington on December 8, 2014 and has not been seen since.

Six years after he went missing, Humberside Police is issuing an appeal for anyone who knows anything about Damion’s disappearance to come forward.

Officers investigating his unexplained disappearance had completed all lines of enquiry in June 2015, the force said. It added that since this time no new lines of enquiry have been found.

Senior investigating officer in the case, detective superintendent Matt Baldwin, said: "The past six years have been an extremely difficult time for Damion’s family and we still are no further on in finding out what has happened to Damion.

"Despite conducting large area searches and completing extensive lines of enquiry since the time of Damion’s disappearance we are no clearer to understanding what has happened to him.

"The media played a huge part in our appeals at the time, however every avenue has drawn a blank.

"There is no suggestion that criminal activity led to Damion going missing and we are keeping an open mind about his disappearance and the case will be kept open as a long term missing person enquiry."

Damion Vernon, who was 32 at the time he went missing, of Headlands Close, Bridlington was reported missing at 5.28pm on Tuesday, December 9, 2014. He was last seen on Monday, December 8, 2014 and is reported to have travelled to Wakefield that day in a blue Vauxhall Corsa with the registration number YH51 FLL.

Investigations have not found any sightings of Damion since he left his vehicle on Sycamore Street in Wakefield.

He is described as white, 6ft tall with a slim build and short wavy light brown hair.

Damion or anyone who knows his whereabouts should call Humberside Police on 101, referring to log 438 of 09 December 2014.