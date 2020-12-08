A STUDENT from York College achieved almost full marks on a maths challenge recently, resulting in them securing a place in the first round of the British Maths Olympiad (BMO).
Thomas Chadderton on achieved almost full marks in the in the UKMT Senior Maths Challenge, scoring 120/125.
The challenge encourages mathematical reasoning, precision of thought, and fluency in using basic mathematical techniques to solve interesting problems.
On his achievement, Thomas, 18, said: “I was very surprised when I found out that I had qualified for the BMO, and am delighted that I got the chance to take part in it.”
Only two York College students have reached this stage of the BMO competition in the last ten years.
York College Maths tutor Jon Burr said: “Thomas has achieved excellent results so far and the entire Maths department wishes him well as he continues onto the next stage of this very prestigious competition.”
Thomas studies A Levels in maths, further maths and physics at York College, and is applying to Cambridge University to study maths.