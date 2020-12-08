POLICE have warned about another ‘Royal Mail’ and ‘DPD’ delivery scam.

Fraudsters are sending emails and texts out of the blue claiming to be from the post companies.

They say they tried to deliver a parcel, but nobody was home and there wasn’t a safe place to leave it.

Victims are then asked to click on a link to rearrange the delivery on a ‘genuine and authentic-looking’ website.

But the website asks for your name, address, date of birth, mobile number and bank details giving the con-artists everything they need to ‘drain your bank account’.

A police officer warned in an online alert: “The fraudsters may have obtained your email or mobile number, but they are unlikely to know who you are or where you live.

“The fraudster who sent me an email earlier this week claiming to be from DPD courier company presumably doesn’t know of my previous fraud investigation experience. The fraudster sent the message from his own personal email account.

“Any genuine email from Royal Mail or a courier company will never be sent from an individual’s personal email account.”