A disgruntled customer publicly accused York’s most famous indie band of poor customer service - when her shed was not installed on time.

In a comical case of mistaken identity, Jo Wisbey took to Twitter in frustration, after trying in vain to contact the company responsible for the installation of her new shed.

However, she mis-directed her rant to Britpop legends Shed Seven.

"@shedseven why don’t you answer your phones? I’ve tried without success to contact you for weeks since you failed to instal my shed on 24Nov! #cr*pcustomerservice"

She went on to complain: "@shedseven I appreciate you may not be installing due to Covid but, you could answer your phones and be in touch with customers."

The band replied with good humour and frontman Rick Witter even went on to invite Jo and a guest to one of their future gigs. 

To which Jo replied:

Their response has been liked more than 10,000 times and repeatedly reshared on the social media platform.

It prompted a lengthy exchange of good-humoured comments from their legion of fans, with references to their albums and hits.

One Twitterer asked: "Did you order the silver door handles or are you going for gold?"

Another responded: "I'ts a disgrace...they've seen Better Days, they also left me on Standby."

Meanwhile, there was sympathy for the band: "You know what customers are like. They love Chasing Rainbows."

 

Gaz Matthews replied: @shedseven You've got High Hopes if You think you're On Standby for installing this side of Christmas. I hear your Cry For Help and It's Not Easy without a shed, but there is Room In My House for now. It'll be Getting Better next year, so please don't feel you're Missing Out. Goodbye." 

One fan suggested it was an opportunity for the band to diversify their offering.

Shed Seven went on to add: 