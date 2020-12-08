A disgruntled customer publicly accused York’s most famous indie band of poor customer service - when her shed was not installed on time.

In a comical case of mistaken identity, Jo Wisbey took to Twitter in frustration, after trying in vain to contact the company responsible for the installation of her new shed.

However, she mis-directed her rant to Britpop legends Shed Seven.

"@shedseven why don’t you answer your phones? I’ve tried without success to contact you for weeks since you failed to instal my shed on 24Nov! #cr*pcustomerservice"

She went on to complain: "@shedseven I appreciate you may not be installing due to Covid but, you could answer your phones and be in touch with customers."

The band replied with good humour and frontman Rick Witter even went on to invite Jo and a guest to one of their future gigs.

Sorry to hear you shed hasn’t been installed Jo. But we manufacture indie rock anthems and alas can not help you. We’d be bloody useless with a hammer 🔨 https://t.co/DQbHbIr5Fo — Shed Seven (@shedseven) December 7, 2020

This is brilliant Jo, when we get back to gigging we formally invite you +1 on the guest list to a gig of your choosing to make it up to you.... — Rick Witter (@Ricktw1tter) December 7, 2020

To which Jo replied:

That would be so much better than having you come and erect my shed! 😘 ❤️#myMondayjustkeepsgettingbetter — Jo Wisbey (@Wisbers67) December 7, 2020

Their response has been liked more than 10,000 times and repeatedly reshared on the social media platform.

It prompted a lengthy exchange of good-humoured comments from their legion of fans, with references to their albums and hits.

One Twitterer asked: "Did you order the silver door handles or are you going for gold?"

Another responded: "I'ts a disgrace...they've seen Better Days, they also left me on Standby."

Meanwhile, there was sympathy for the band: "You know what customers are like. They love Chasing Rainbows."

This is a definite 'cry for help'. 'it's not easy' to find the right twitter account. Hopefully this complaint hits its 'mark' eventually and the people at the shed company will 'stand up and be counted' so Jo can look forward to 'better days' — Tom Davies (@Blue_tom1905) December 7, 2020

Gaz Matthews replied: @shedseven You've got High Hopes if You think you're On Standby for installing this side of Christmas. I hear your Cry For Help and It's Not Easy without a shed, but there is Room In My House for now. It'll be Getting Better next year, so please don't feel you're Missing Out. Goodbye."

The indie rock anthem I ordered came without assembly instructions. Mine now starts with a drum solo, the riff doesn’t fit at all and as far as I can see, it hasn’t come with any vocals (unless I’m blind!). Any ideas? Perhaps send me a pdf? — Rick Oliver (@RigadonRick) December 7, 2020

One fan suggested it was an opportunity for the band to diversify their offering.

Come on guys. You have to diversify in these troubling times. Go put the shed up and make a few bob. — Andy (@andypmr) December 7, 2020

Is it just sheds you lot do or should i speak to your competitors Summerhouse 6 ? i'd rather keep the business in north yorkshire — davidp (@seacider) December 7, 2020

Shed Seven went on to add: