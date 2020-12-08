YORK is in the UK's top ten most expensive places to park your car, according to a new study.

The UK city car park cost index analysed the average cost of 1-hour parking during weekdays for five council and five private car parks nearest to the main high street or shopping district for 20 cities.

The research, conducted by the card payment specialist takepayments, shows council car parking in York is an average hourly rate in the top 10 most expensive in the UK with costing £2.30 an hour on average with private car parks coming in on average at £2.94 an hour - 64p more expensive.

On average, high street shoppers can save £1.21 per hour by using council car parks over private ones.

Belfast has the cheapest council car park in the UK, charging just 96p per hour and London has the most expensive council rate of £4.90 per hour.

Bristol and Sheffield’s council car parks charge £2.88 and £1.92 less than the average private car park respectively.

They surveyed 500 small business owners and asked them the top three reasons why they thought the high street has been struggling with 82 per cent saying working from home, 74 per cent saying online shopping and 27 per cent saying expensive car parks.

When asked what would bring locals back to their high streets, a large proportion of businesses cited car park cost-cutting schemes as the key to driving more footfall. This was considered more important than food and drink discount initiatives, such as ‘Eat Out to Help Out’.

When asked what UK businesses think councils could do to encourage people to visit the high street 40 per cent of those asked said discounted parking with 35 per cent saying free parking would be a good incentive for shoppers.

The UK's 10 most expensive high streets for council car parks v private:

London £4.90 £11

Edinburgh £4.90 £4.56

Birmingham £3.50 £2.84

Manchester £3 £3.60

Glasgow £2.74 £3.74

Nottingham £2.56 £3.18

Bournemouth £2.44 £4.10

York £2.30 £2.94

Liverpool £2.14 £3

Cardiff £2.10 £3.60



Click here to view the full breakdown of the top 20 cities for the most expensive council car parks, as well as the top 20 most expensive cities for private parking.