TWO men have been arrested after an attempted break-in.
North Yorkshire Police say it took place between 2 – 2.30am on December 5 between Ripon Road and Coppice Street in Harrogate when someone entered a residential property and stole vehicle keys.
A spokesman for police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 855.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200220750.
The two men who were arrested were later released, the force says.
