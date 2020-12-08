THE occupants of this wrecked vehicle amazingly avoided serious injury after a serious crash overnight on a main road near York.
The collision happened overnight on theA19 at Escrick, between York and Selby, blocking the route.
TC Mark Patterson, of North Yorkshire Police, tweeted: "Amazingly the occupants of the car weren't seriously injured given the final position of the vehicles."
He thanked colleagues and North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service for extracting the cat's passenger, and said an investigation was ongoing and a witness appeal would follow.
Station Manager Tony Walker, of North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, said crews from Acomb, York and Malton, along with police and ambulance colleagues, dealt with the serious RTC and drivers should expect long delays.
He said the A19 was closed after the crash due to a spillage of slurry, but a diversion via the village might not be suitable for HGVsm who should use the A64/A1m instead.
He added at 6am that the road had reopened but the surface might still be slippery -'so please take care.'
