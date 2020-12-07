YORK'S biggest bus operator has placed a message of hope for 2021 on its destination screens - and it's going down well with the public.
First York's screens are displaying the words: '2021 will be better,' as well as a straightforward 'Merry Christmas.'
Managing director Marc Bichtemann said the firm had added 'a bit of hope' to its screens, and people have tweeted their appreciation.
One person tweeted: "Oh this is just beautiful. Thank you for bringing some humanity and positivity to the world. It’s the little things like that, that can make a whole world of difference."
Another tweeted: "What a lovely touch by First York," while a third commented: "I saw one of these this morning and it genuinely made me smile."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment