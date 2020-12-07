TWO people were stuck in their van after a crash.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at just before 8.10am today to and accident on the A168 at Kirby Hill near Boroughbridge.
A spokesman for the service said that crews attended a two vehicle crash involving a car and a van.
He said: "The occupant of the car was out on the arrival of crews, with believed minor injuries only.
"Two occupants of the van were stuck in the vehicle due it being wedged between trees.
"Crews cut away the trees to allow the occupants to be released.
"The occupants of both vehicles were checked over by paramedics."
