MARTIN Lewis has warned people are being left as easy prey as the Government's proposed Online Harms Bill fails to clamp down on internet fraudsters.

The money-saving expert is pressing for new powers to protect people against online scams to be included in the bill which is due next year.

Mr Lewis set up the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute to break the link between financial difficulty and mental health problems.

The independent charity is now calling on the government to create new scam protection powers, for example, by forcing online platforms like Facebook, Google and Twitter to take greater action to prevent them appearing on their sites.

New research by the charity shows that 4.6 million people with mental health problems in the UK have been the victim of an online scam during their life.

Nearly 2 million UK adults have fallen victim to online scams in the six months after lockdown began.

Some have been specifically related to the pandemic, including fraudulent adverts for cures, testing kits and masks.

The new Money and Mental Health research shows that common symptoms of mental health problems, such as impaired decision-making and reduced concentration, can make it much harder for people to identify and avoid online scams.

As a result, mental health sufferers are significantly more likely to have lost money or personal data to online scammers compared to the rest of the population.

Martin Lewis said: “The UK already faced an epidemic of scams, but now lockdown has accelerated it, especially online.

"These vicious criminals are exploiting the fact that more people are stuck at home, spending more time online, and potentially struggling with their mental health, all of which increase the risk of falling victim to these schemes.

“To add insult to injury, the fraudsters are getting away with it. I’ve been campaigning against online scams for three years, but UK consumer protections remain hopelessly inadequate, leaving vulnerable people as easy prey for online criminals, and causing trauma and crippling money problems in the middle of this global crisis.

“Now we are to have an Online Harms bill and watchdog, and it would of course be unthinkable if they didn’t include scams.

"Yet perversely, laughably, embarrassingly, that seems to be exactly what the government is planning. We need MPs to take up a clarion call to ‘Add Scams to The Bill’ to ensure the new regulator has the power to tackle it.

“Failing to act now will leave vulnerable people defenceless at the hands of scammers, who everyday are coming up with more sophisticated ways to con people out of money and data.”