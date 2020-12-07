YORK'S coronavirus infection rate remains stable in the latest figures - considerably lower than the national average.
The weekly rolling rate for the seven days to December 2 in the City of York Council area was 65.5 per 100,000 population, compared with 148.7 per 100,000 across the whole of England.
The statistic, published today by Public Health England, was also similar to York's figure of 65 per 100,000 in the week to December 1.
The North Yorkshire County Council area had a rate of 104.8 per 100,000 people, while the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area had a rate of 160.6.
However, some of the districts near York had almost as low a rate as the city.
Hambleton's was 66.6 per 100,000 people, Ryedale's was 74.0 and Harrogate's was 90.2.
However, the Selby district had a higher figure of 109.2 and Scarborough had a figure of 159.1.