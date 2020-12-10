FAMOUS York twin Freda Chaplin's final wishes have been revealed and include leaving most of her £177k estate to animal charities and for a joint headstone with her sister Greta.

According to her will, Freda has left the bulk of her estate - which includes the sale of her family home in Tang Hall - to the Cinnamon Trust, which looks after the pets of the elderly and those with terminal health conditions.

She specified that any pets that outlived her should be placed in the care of the charity.

It is understood her pet cat Mollie was taken care of in this way.

Freda, who died aged 77, was well known in York and across the world as one half of the Chaplin twins. She and her sister Greta, who died in 2007 aged 64, were the subject of media stories and documentary films because of their identical looks and behaviours that extended to dressing the same, walking in step and speaking in unison.

Following her death in May, Freda was buried alongside her sister at Fulford Cemetery.

This wish was expressed in her will, alongside instructions for their joint gravestone.

The document reads: "I MUST be buried in Fulford Cemetery in the same grave as my sister Greta with a headstone saying: 'Together again with my twin sister. Glad to be reunited'.

"And I request that all the ornaments on my grave at the time of my death are put back on the grave once I am buried."

Freda visited her sister's graveside almost every day and struggled to cope with the loss.

Freda also assigned the sum of £5,000 for the grave to be maintained. The twins never married nor had children.

Friends said Freda was an avid lover of animals; besides leaving the bulk of her estate to the Cinnamon Trust, she also left several other gifts to animal charities in her will including:

* £1,000 to The Donkey Sanctuary of Sidmouth, Devon

* £1,000 to Caring for Cats Homing Centre in Market Weighton

* £500 to WSPA, (World Society for the Protection of Animals), London

* £500 to the Badger Trust

* £500 to the RSPCA.

The will was signed and dated on February 17 this year.

In the Grant of Probate, issued on November 16, 2020, the gross value of Freda's estate was listed as £177,715, with its net value amounting to £147,885.

Freda's solicitor Belinda Poulter of Crombie and Wilkinson in York said Freda especially wanted to find a charity that would take in her animals following her death and so chose the Cinnamon Trust which is based in Cornwall but has volunteers across the country.

She said: "The Cinnamon Trust are a charity that re-homes animals if their owners are deceased or has them fostered if they are in hospital etc long-term. They have volunteers nationally who foster the animals, re-house them and even take dogs, for example, for walks if an owner cannot."

She added that the sale of Freda's home in Tang Hall - a two-bed semi that was on the market with Ashtons priced at £175,000 - was progressing.

And she said: "The proceeds from the house will go into the estate firstly to pay the other cash legacies to the other animal charities and then what is left over will pass to the Cinnamon Trust.

"Freda had registered her animals with the Cinnamon Trust and after her death, they arranged for Mollie to be fostered and then re-homed."