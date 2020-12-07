AN historic visitor attraction in York city centre is opening it’s doors for free during December.

Residents and visitors to the city will have the opportunity to visit one of the oldest and most magnificent buildings in York, the Merchant Adventurers’ Hall completely gratis up to Wednesday, December 23.

Built in 1357 the Merchant Adventurers’ is one of York’s Medieval marvels.

Set in its own walled gardens bordering the River Foss, the stunning timber framed hall has been subtly decorated for Christmas; offering up an opportunity to discover 663 years of history with a festive flavour.

Lauren Marshall, museum director is hoping that visitors will take the opportunity to explore the Medieval masterpiece this Christmas.

She said: “2020 has been a very difficult year but we wanted to end it on a positive note by opening free of charge as a thank you for everyone’s continued support to us and to the wider York community.”

It’s also hoped that visitors will enjoy a light lunch in the Merchants’ Coffee House, the Hall’s in-house café or find some Christmas gift inspiration in the Hall’s shop.

Lauren said: “Museums, large and small alike have struggled in 2020 and the Merchant Adventurers’ Hall is no exception, however if visitors whilst they’re here enjoy a mince pie or buy a Christmas decoration with all proceeds going back into the upkeep of this special building, they will ensure the Hall will be around for many centuries to come.”

Initially known as the Mystery of Mercers, and – from 1581 – as the Company of Merchant Adventurers of York, the hall is now open every day 10am to 4.30pm with last admission 4pm.