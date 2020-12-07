A SUPPLIER of security products which recently opened its UK base in Malton has acquired an eco-friendly manufacturer of ID card holders.
cards-x supplies security products, ID cards, and the print equipment used to create them,and has acquired Evohold which annually manufactures more than six million ID card holders. Its most popular product is 100 per cent recyclable.
Evolhold's machinery and manufacturing centre will be relocated to cards-x’s Malton site.
cards-x's UK managing director, Andy Reeves said: “Evohold is a leading name in the production of ID card holders and complements the products we supply at cards-x, which made this acquisition a perfect fit and gives us another range of first-class products that we can offer customers.
“The green agenda is shaping the future of our industry and crucially, Evohold is at the forefront of this. All its products are manufactured in the UK and use recycled plastic or materials that are compostable in just four weeks. The antimicrobial products that stop the cross contamination of germs are proving particularly popular in the Covid-19 pandemic, in all types of environments from schools to hospitals, which makes this a key growth area.”