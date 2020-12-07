POLICE in York have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after an incident in McDonald's at Monks Cross.
It happened between midnight and 12.05am on August 18 and involved a man allegedly shouting homophobic language at another person within the restaurant, North Yorkshire Police said.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he may have information that will help the investigation, the force added.
Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Philip Gobby, or email philip.gobby@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12200143240.
