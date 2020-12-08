COUNCIL chiefs are vowing to carry out patrols and follow-up complaints to enforce the Covid-19 'substantial meal' rule in pubs.
Since York moved into Tier 2 restrictions last Wednesday, pubs and bars have been unable to serve alcohol to drink on the premises under government rules, “unless with a substantial meal, so they are operating as a restaurant".
They may remain open for take-away services.
City of York Council said it would be enforcing the substantial meal rule at pubs in the city.
Matt Boxall, the council's head of public protection, said: “Throughout the pandemic we have seen businesses across York use good judgement and follow government guidance, making the health and wellbeing of customers and staff their number on priority.
“We will continue to carry out regular patrols and follow-up any complaints to ensure people are complying with the latest guidance.”
He said the council will be providing advice and help to businesses in the first instance in a “managed approach".
“If anyone would like to report any concerns please email public.protection@york.gov.uk,” he added.
North Yorkshire Police said the force would follow regulations with regard to enforcement of the substantial meal rule.
The regulations say: “Local authorities (environmental health officers and trading standards officers) will lead enforcement regarding business restrictions.
“The police should only be required as a last resort.”
The guidance for Tier 2 also says other hospitality businesses – including cafes, restaurants and social clubs – can only serve alcohol with substantial meals.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment