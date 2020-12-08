UNIVERSITY of York is establishing a new campus - in Greece.

The university has signed a major strategic alliance with CITY College, which will see more than 700 students enrol in autumn 2021.

CITY College is a leading provider of UK degrees based in Thessaloniki, Greece, and will offer undergraduate, postgraduate, MBA and doctoral programmes, leading to University of York degrees.

The two institutions will co-develop new programmes across European regions, establish joint research and supervision opportunities, develop new staff exchanges and student work or study abroad placements, and share access such as library resources.

The move is part of York’s strategic response to the forthcoming withdrawal of the UK from the EU.

It follows York’s other European partnership with Maastricht University, created in 2017, to deliver major research collaborations, student exchanges and joint education programmes.

Vice chancellor Professor Charlie Jeffery said: “Building on our shared values, the relationship will have the public good at its core, contributing to the development of people, societies and economies, extending opportunity and access for all.

“The Europe Campus CITY College is a flagship initiative supporting the university’s ethos of internationalism. It will provide a physical presence for the University of York in Europe, and provide a hub for the whole university to connect with academic, government and corporate networks throughout south east Europe and adjacent regions.”

Yannis Ververidis, principal of CITY College, added: “We are delighted to be starting a new era for CITY College with the creation of the University of York Europe Campus.

"After 30 years of successfully delivering UK higher education we have the opportunity to connect our region with one of the world’s top universities and support our shared ambition to build capacity and contribute to the development of our societies.”

The partnership will see York awarding degrees across a range of subject areas, including English Studies, Psychology, Business Administration and Economics, and Computer Science.

CITY College is an English-speaking education institution based in Thessaloniki with satellite activities in a number of other countries. It is widely recognised for its academic excellence delivering teaching and research to support the development of societies and economies.