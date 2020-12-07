A CAR was allegedly stolen in York while the driver was making a food delivery
A 51-plate silver Toyota Yaris was taken on Heslington Road at around 1.45am last Wednesday, North Yorkshire Police said.
A spokesperson for the force explained: “The Toyota Yaris was stolen while the driver was making a food delivery nearby.
“The vehicle made off along Green Dyke Lane, Melrosegate, and headed in the direction of Heworth.”
North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses and information about the theft.
It is asking for the public’s help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, the force is appealing for anybody who may have CCTV of the vehicle, or have possibly seen the car since the theft.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Amy Herrick.
They can also email amy.herrick@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200214666 when passing on information.
