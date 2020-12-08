PRIMARY school pupils are spreading some festive cheer to people who have spent most the year away from loved ones.

Youngsters from Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School, in York, have created Christmas letters of well-wishes for the 91 residents at The Chocolate Works Care Village in the city.

The initiative was set up with housebuilder David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, as the care home is close to its Chocolate Works development.

Sarah Paskett, general manager at care village, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has kept so many families apart this year, and has had a huge effect on wellbeing. Loneliness is something that has affected so many of our residents, especially at this time of year when they haven’t been able to see their friends and families as often as they usually would.

“Margaret, Mary and Lesley, and the rest of the residents all loved reading the letters from the children of Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School and we’re really grateful to David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East for arranging this, it was definitely a much-needed morale boost this year.”

Gill Johnson, business manager at Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School, said it was wonderful for the pupils to be able to combat loneliness during this uncertain time.

She said: "The children really enjoyed writing the letters and it’s great to know that they will help the residents feel a little bit less lonely during the Christmas season.”

Leonie Gilbertson, sales manager at nearby David Wilson Homes’ The Chocolate Works development in York, added: “It was a pleasure to be able to connect with a local primary school and get the children thinking creatively and writing personal letters to residents at a nearby care home. We understand how difficult it has been for older people, the struggles that they face and how loneliness can affect them, and we wanted to offer our support.”