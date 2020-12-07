A MAN was assaulted and a woman racially abused in an attack in York city centre.

North Yorkshire Police say they want witnesses to come forward following an attempted robbery in George Hudson Street at about 11pm on Saturday, December 5.

A police spokesman said: "A man and a woman were approached by two men who attempted to steal their belongings, assaulting the man and racially abusing the woman. The man suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

"North Yorkshire Police is currently conducting enquiries to locate the two suspects. The first suspect is described as a white male, around 25 years of age and of skinny build. He was wearing a beige Gucci baseball cap with red and green through it and a black waterproof coat with dark trousers which were tucked into white socks and trainers.

"The second suspect is described as a white male, around 25 years of age and of skinny build with blonde scruffy hair. He was wearing dark clothing including tracksuit bottoms and had his hood up.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and in particular, we would also like to speak to a man who was driving a white Mercedes and stopped to help the victims after the incident had taken place."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for CID York. You can also email CIDYork@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200221348