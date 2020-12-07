A MAN was attacked and robbed by two other men in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses to an assault that occurred outside the shops in Crichton Avenue at around 1.30am yesterday Sunday, December 6.
The victim, a 37-year-old local man, was attacked by two other men causing swelling and bruises to his face.
A police spokesman said: "The victim’s mobile phone – a white iPhone 8 in a black flip case – fell from his pocket during the incident. The suspects made off with the phone, however the incident is being treated as an assault rather than a robbery.
"Officers are urging people to come forward with witness accounts, CCTV, dash-cam footage, or any information that could help to identify the suspects.
"They are described as white and aged in their 20s. One of the men is around 6ft 3in tall, medium build, dark medium-length hair and was wearing dark jeans; the other is about 5ft 9in tall, slim build, skin head, and spoke with a local accent."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Joshua Tulip. Or email Joshua.Tulip@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200221606.
