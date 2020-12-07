A YORK-based waste collection company has been ranked among the UK's fastest-growing companies.
BusinessWaste.co.uk appears at number 59 in the Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100 list.
Established in 2015, BusinessWaste.co.uk now has more than 15,000 business clients using its waste management services.
It acts as a broker, subcontracting out the collection of waste, as well as more specialist requirements such as clinical waste disposal.
It has added about 3,000 new customers in 2020.
“We’re so pleased with this recognition,” said the company's marketing director Mark Hall.
“We’ve worked from the very start to offer the best value while being greener and cleaner, and it’s paid off."
BusinessWaste.co.uk employs 61 people in York, Ilkley and Chesterfield and hopes to expand to 75 staff in the future.
“What makes the difference is that all customer care is handled in-house,” said managing director David Adams. “It’s a point of pride that we maintain a good relationship with our clients rather than just point them toward a new waste sub-contractor."