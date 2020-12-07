CITY of York Council has revealed plans to close a popular 'rat run' route in the city centre.
The scheme would see part of Navigation Road made one-way only.
It means people who use the road to cut past traffic on Foss Islands Road would no longer be able to get through.
A council spokesperson says the move will improve the neighbourhood for residents.
There are also plans to upgrade cycle routes in the area.
A survey has been launched on the plans.
Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executve member for transport, said: “Creating a safe and attractive route for people walking or cycling about the area is an important part of enabling more people to choose sustainable travel options.
“These proposals have been drawn up following local feedback on traffic issues in the area to improve the safety of all road users while minimising any disadvantages for vehicle access to businesses and residential areas.”
Have your say on the plans by January 4 at york.gov.uk/consultation or email navigationroad.improvements@york.gov.uk.
