YORK dad-of-two Steve Foots is celebrating today as people receive the first Covid vaccine which contains four key ingredients made by his local firm.

Steve, is the boss of chemicals company Croda, which is supplying four key elements to the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine which is being rolled out across the UK from today.

Steve, a chemistry graduate of the University of York who has spent his entire 30-year career with the East Yorkshire-based firm, said the vaccine breakthrough was "the proudest moment of his career".

He added: "We're a pretty down to earth organisation, but when we announced this, it was the proudest moment of my career.

"We are supplying parts of the biggest breakthrough drug in a generation to help solve the biggest medical problem of our generation."

Steve, 52, hails from Sunderland but lives in the centre of York with his wife and has two children at university. He has elderly parents in their 80s and said he would not hesitate for them to have the new vaccine.

He said: "It is very safe and I will be certainly letting my family use it, including my parents. This is a first-class vaccine. It is very safe." He urged people to take it, not just for the good of themselves, but for the rest of society too.

"I have absolutely no hesitation for anybody to take the vaccine. The science is very rigorous and compelling.

"The vaccine is going to give us our freedom back."

Croda, which has its headquarters in Snaith, south of Selby, is an international business, specialising in making innovative products for the beauty industry as well as the pharmaceutical sector and agriculture.

For the new Covid jab, it is producing four key elements which act as the delivery system to carry the active ingredient of the vaccine into the body.

Three of the parts are made by Croda's offshoot, Avanti, in Alabama in the USA, while one is made in England.

Croda has entered into an agreement with Pfizer to supply these key elements, known as excipients, used in the manufacture of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The contract with Pfizer will run for five years and will require a £30m investment from Croda as it scales up to meet demand, said Steve. This will involve expanding production and staffing levels to ensure Croda can meet the demanding targets. Pfizer aims to produce 1.3 billion does of the vaccine next year.

Steve said: "We need more space to make the product and more people to run the plant. It will be an expansion on our existing site."