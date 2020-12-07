PEOPLE who receive a Covid vaccine will be given an NHS card to record the date of their jab and its batch number.

The UK is the first country to approve a Covid vaccine, with hundreds of thousands of doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech jab rolled out to 50 hospitals over the weekend.

The hubs will deliver the vaccine to areas and residents who have been prioritised – care home residents and those aged 80 and above.

There are 800,000 doses in the first tranche, meaning that 400,000 people will be vaccinated initially.

While there are no plans for so-called immunity passports, which would act as evidence that a person has been vaccinated, pictures released last night showed a Covid vaccination card.

Pictures show the arrival of a batch of vaccines at Croydon University Hospital in south London over the weekend, with similar scenes unfolding all around the country.

People are being encouraged to keep the card on their person as a record of vaccination. It includes space for details of both doses, including the date and batch number.

It also directs people to the NHS website to find out more about the vaccine and what to do after it.

The card reveals one way to get back to normal life, with Matt Hancock revealing in November that ministers were “looking” at whether the hospitality sector could refuse access to those who have not taken up a Covid vaccine once it becomes available.

Health minister Nadhim Zahawi, in charge of the vaccine roll-out, has said hospitality and entertainment venues may insist on seeing proof that people have had one.