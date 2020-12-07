After more than 38 years serving the people and businesses of Malton and surrounding areas, Paul Cuthbertson Plumbing and Heating has been sold to JDL Electrical, Plumbing and Heating Ltd.

Paul had the following to say regarding the sale:

“When looking to slow down and spend more time with our family, Mandy and I were very keen to leave our loyal and long-standing customers and employees in good hands. Having known Liam Rapp and James Whelan for some time, and with Liam being a fellow Maltonian, it was a perfect fit.

Both companies have the same fundamental values to give the customer the best possible job for a fair price, and never compromising on the quality of materials used. We have installed Vaillant boilers for many years and I feel reassured that JDL will continue to install and maintain these boilers as they are a fellow approved Vaillant installer.

Our trusted, skilled and longstanding employees were at the front of our minds when choosing a suitable buyer for the business and, after a few different offers, I am sure we have picked the right one. JDL have a great reputation for looking after their staff, providing training, career paths and giving lots of opportunities and apprenticeships to young people starting in the trade.

We would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to our loyal employees and customers, it has been a pleasure working with and serving you over the years”.

James, JDL Small Works and Maintenance Director said:

“We are excited to get started and look forward to meeting everyone.

After successfully taking over a long-standing York based business (Colin Bell Plumbing and Heating Ltd) back in 2018, we know that we can continue to provide the same high-quality service that Paul’s customers have come to expect. The size and scale of the JDL business also allows us to offer additional benefits to these customers, such as 24/7 breakdown cover, electrical installation, repairs and maintenance and Landlord Electrical Installation Condition reports.

Paul has a lot of work booked in over the coming months and we are delighted to confirm that everything that is currently booked in will go ahead as planned with the same engineers attending.

Not ready to hang up his tools just yet, Paul will stay with the business in the short term. In the new year, Paul will carry out oil services and repairs only, with JDL continuing to carry out the oil installation works.

The team at JDL wish Paul and Mandy every success in the future and hope they enjoy their well-earned family time”.

JDL are currently recruiting for electrical, plumbing and heating engineers to add to our valued team in both Malton and York.

If you are interested please contact us or send in your CV.