BUS firms are reassuring customers that their vehicles are clean, safe and ready to go as they unveil details of their festive services.

Roads and car parks in York and North Yorkshire are expected to be busy throughout December as shoppers and retailers make up for lost time ahead of the festive season, prompting bus firms to highlight their 'easier and safe alternative to driving'.

Coastliner, Cityzap and York & Country are running a normal service until Christmas Eve, with all buses undergoing deep cleans every night supported by extra safety measures during the day.

The bus operators’ general manager Ben Mansfield said: “With traffic levels rising every day and the need to stay safe and follow all the Government safety guidelines, shoppers have a lot on their minds and the last thing they need is to find themselves stuck in traffic jams or struggling to park when they reach the shops.

“With increased and thorough cleaning of each bus, clear safety guidance on board and a warm welcome from our amazing team, we offer a much easier and safe alternative to driving. All our buses go through enhanced deep cleaning every night, using highly effective virucidal mist to clean every inch of the interior, supported by additional cleaning of touch points throughout the day.

“Each bus has its own hand sanitiser dispenser, with plenty of services to make sure everyone can spread out on board – and our customers can use our website or Transdev Go mobile app to instantly check how much room there is on the bus before travelling.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our customers back to the bus as the festive season approaches, and to make things easier, we’re also releasing early details of our services over the festive season to help those planning to travel this Christmas.”

The Cityzap express between York and Leeds returns to the road from Sunday 13 December.

After that, normal timetables will be in place for all services until Wednesday 23 December 2020.

The following alterations will then apply:

• Christmas Eve, Thursday 24 December 2020: Saturday service until evening, with last Coastliner buses as follows:

19.15 Leeds to Malton

15.55 Scarborough to Leeds

16.55 Scarborough to Tadcaster Woodlands, Garnet Lane

17.45 Whitby to Malton

18.10, 19.10 and 20.15 Scarborough to Malton

Last Cityzap buses will be from Leeds to York at 18.00 and 19.00, and from York to Leeds at 17.00 and 18.00

Evening buses on York and Country service 14 won’t be running. All other routes will run as normal, with last buses at the same time as usual

• Christmas Day, Friday 25 December 2020: No service.

• Boxing Day, Saturday 26 December 2020: Cityzap buses running fast between York and Leeds – leaving York every hour from 09.45 until 16.45, and from Leeds every hour from 10.45 until 17.45. No other services will run

• Sunday 27 and Bank Holiday Monday 28 December 2020: Sunday service on all routes

• Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30 December 2020: Saturday services will run

• New Year’s Eve, Thursday 31 December 2020: Saturday times with last journeys same as Christmas Eve

• New Year’s Day, Friday, 1 January 2021: No service

• Saturday, 2 January 2021: Normal service resumes on all routes.

Full details of all services are available online at https://www.transdevbus.co.uk/york and via the free Transdev Go mobile app.