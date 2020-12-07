THREE organisations have joined forces to launch a campaign to ensure that children experiencing hardship in North Yorkshire will receive a Christmas gift this year.

North Yorkshire County Council, City of York Council and Yorwaste have come together to form the ‘Reuse Santa Appeal’.

They are calling for households in York and North Yorkshire to donate good quality, pre-loved items and unused gifts to families in the region who may be struggling to give their youngsters the Christmas they deserve this year.

Councillor Paula Widdowson at City of York Council said: “Most family homes are fortunate enough to possess a surplus of unused great quality, pre-loved gifts, from bikes and remote-controlled vehicles, to puzzles, books and games.

“We hope the public will find it in their hearts to bring items that are in good condition, clean, complete and in full working order.”

People visiting any of the 22 household waste recycling centres can bring clean, good quality, functioning and complete gifts, suitable for young people aged from birth to 18, to be placed in the designated collection areas.

Once received, in a socially distanced manner, the donations will quarantine for 72 hours.

They will then be taken by a designated driver to be inspected, disinfected and delivered to No Wrong Door, which supports young people who are within or on the edge of the care system.

Teri Owens, team manager at No Wrong Door, said: “This appeal may provide the only gift a young person receives this Christmas.”

Suitable gifts will be selected and distributed, via the Children’s Social Care team, to North Yorkshire’s and York’s young people who are most in need given as part of a Christmas family bag.