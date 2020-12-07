A YORK funeral directors has created a Christmas memory tree for people who have lost loved ones.

Chris Fielder, of JG Fielder & Son in Clarence Street, said the firm had already had a number of requests for messages to hang on the tree.

He said: "With everything going on this year, it means that a large number of people have been, and are still, unable to remember those that have passed away in a way that they normally would do at this time of year.

"It's not just for those that have lost someone this year, but any year, and can’t do what they normally would."

He said the firm hoped to continue the gesture in future years by having a larger tree inside the premises, with people invited to come in and hang messages themselves.

"But this year, with having to limit the number of people, we have put two smaller trees in our window for people to see. We just thought it would be a nice gesture to offer people, regardless of whether we looked after them."

He said people were welcome to have a name, thought or message added, and could do so by phoning 01904 654460, emailing enquiries@jgfielderandson.co.uk, or messaging the firm through its Facebook page.