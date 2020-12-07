A MULTI-MILLION selling recording artist heading to the Yorkshire coast next summer as part of a spectacular open-air tour set.
Bryan Adams will play Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday, July 1.
Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, December 11 via ticketmaster.co.uk and scarboroughopenairtheatre.com
He joins the likes of The Beach Boys, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Crowded House, Westlife, Lewis Capaldi and Nile Rodgers and CHIC among next summer’s Scarborough OAT headliners – with more artists still to be announced.
Scarborough OAT programmer Peter Taylor said: “Bryan Adams is one of the world’s best-selling artists and an international music legend – we are beyond thrilled he is returning to Scarborough Open Air Theatre next summer."