A DRIVER cut free from a car after a crash in North Yorkshire was "fortunate" to escape with just minor injuries, a traffic cop has said.
Traffic constable Mark Patterson tweeted that the crash happened on Saltergate Bank on the A169 between Pickering and Whitby.
The car left the road in poor visibility, he said.
"Thanks to @NorthYorksFire, @MODPolice & @RyedalePolice for their assistance at the scene," he added.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the A169 at the Hole of Horcum at about 7.45pm on Sunday after a crash involving a vehicle which had left the road.
It said a man was freed from the vehicle by fire crews using hydraulic cutting equipment, and taken to hospital by road ambulance.
Crews also used stablisation, small tools and lighting.
