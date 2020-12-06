YORK'S coronavirus infection rate remains considerably lower than the national average in the latest figures.
The weekly rolling rate for the seven days to December 1 in the City of York Council area was 65 per 100,000 population, compared with 149.5 per 100,000 across the whole of England.
The figure is also lower than the North Yorkshire County Council area, which had a rate of 105.3, and the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, which had a rate of 163.6.
However, some of the districts near York have almost as low a rate as the city: Hambleton's is 73.1, Ryedale's is 75.8 and Harrogate's is 87, while the Selby district has a higher figure of 118.1.
However, all these figures are still significantly higher than Cornwall and the Scilly Isles, which are in Tier 1 and have a rate of just 25 per 100,000.