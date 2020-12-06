AN IMPORTANT Ryedale community venue is appealing for funds to keep going.

Coronavirus restrictions have meant the doors at Milton Rooms in Malton have been shut for a total of seven months this year and when it did open in September and October, it could only do so with reduced audiences.

Now it has launched a Go fund Me appeal to help it meet its running costs until after coronavirus restrictions.

Chairman Ray King said: “It costs a significant amount to maintain the Milton Rooms, and during the Covid emergency we have been unable to run a full programme of events and those we have been able to run have been with a limited audience.

“So we are asking our local community to help support us. I do realise how difficult it is for everyone at the moment, but all help would be welcomed.”

Venue manager Lisa Rich said: “We were delighted to re-open our doors in September, following nearly six months of closure and received amazing feedback from our audiences.

"We welcomed back some familiar faces with Ryedale Blues Club and Craft & Chat and worked within our community to assist local groups in being able to restart their events safely within our venue.

“However, at the beginning of November, we had to sadly close our doors once more and now we have the new tier system in place for probably some time. The Milton Rooms is a vital community hub and we are asking for support to help us to survive this most challenging of times.

Milton Rooms will run three events this December under Covid-secure conditions.

Magical Quests for children is already sold out, but tickets are still available for local musicians Taphouse Burnout on December 19 and a talk on the history of Christmas customs and how Dickens influenced modern day celebrations called "Dickens - The Man Who Invented Christman?" on December 20.

Donations to the appeal can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/the-milton-rooms-charity to donate.