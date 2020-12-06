TRIBUTES have been paid to a York rugby league star who has died after contracting coronavirus.

Geoff Pryce has lost his battle against COVID-19. He was 59.

He was one of the first ever players to be honoured in the York RL Hall of Fame, and is the club’s fourth highest try scorer in the 152-year history of York RL.

Pryce was a one-club man, lining up for York between 1980 and 1993, making 286 appearances. He scored 101 tries (374 points).

He is uncle to former Bradford Bulls players, Leon and Karl Pryce.

Pryce was guest of honour at York City Knights’ opening game of the 2018 Betfred Championship title-winning season against Bradford Bulls, where he delivered the match ball in front of over 4,000 adoring fans.

The RFL joins York City Knights in paying tribute to Geoff Pryce, who has died at the age of 59.https://t.co/KDoQMHJaBP pic.twitter.com/s3TPokojoL — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) December 6, 2020

John Flatman, Knights chairman, said: “Our thoughts and sympathy go to Geoff’s extended family.

“He will be sorely missed by everyone at York City Knights and the York rugby league community that he served and supported so well for so many years.

“Geoff is part of the fabric of York Rugby League, and we will make sure that we will honour his memory in a suitable way when we can all be together once again.”