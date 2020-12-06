FOR the first time in several days, there have been no deaths from coronavirus reported at York or Scarborough Hospital.
The number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive test in hospitals run by York Teaching Hospital NHS Trust remains at 313.
Of the 195 English coronavirus deaths reported today, 54 were in the North East and Yorkshire.
The patients were aged between 27 and 100 years old and apart from two aged between 84 and 90, they all had known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.