Several motorists are off the roads for at least 12 months and a car hire company has been fined after York and Scarborough magistrates heard how they had broken motoring laws.

Steven Anthony Jackson, 50, of Hatfield Walk, Foxwood, was banned for 12 months after admitting a series of motoring offences. Despite not having a driving licence, or insurance, he was spotted driving on Bootham on January 4 and the A64 on January 6. He was also caught driving without insurance on Tang Hall Lane, York, on November 30, 2019.

He won’t be able to go anywhere at night either in a car or on foot because he was given a six-month daily curfew between 7pm and 7am, do 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay £200 compensation after admitting twice breaking a restraining order.

John Andrew Thompson, 51, of The Green, Nawton near Helmsley, was caught driving on the main road of his village after taking cannabis. He was banned for 12 months fined £250 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Victor Daniel Dobrica, 21, of George Cartwright Close, Norton, was banned for 15 months for drink driving on Commercial Street, Norton, on August 15. He was also fined £445 and ordered to pay a £45 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Holly Jane Mortimer, 19, Rolston Avenue, Huntington, was banned for 14 months. She was caught driving at one and a half times the legal alcohol limit on the A1237 ring road on September 14.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Oliver James Walton, 21, of RAF Leeming, was banned for 18 months. He was nearly twice the drink drive limit as he drove on Bedale Road, Aiskew, on August 30. He was fined £275 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

All the offences were admitted.

York magistrates fined Enterprise Rent a Car UK Ltd of Aldershot for not telling North Yorkshire Police who was driving one of their Mercedes when it allegedly committed a motoring offence. No-one from the company attended and it was ordered to pay a £1,000 fine, plus a statutory £100 charge, plus £85 prosecution costs. The company was convicted in its absence.