NORTH Yorkshire firefighters carried out several rescues yesterday including of a man waist deep in mud, a person stuck in their flat and a kayaker.
They started before dawn when they were called to Windmill Lane between Hull Road and Heslington.
There they used a nine metre ladder, harness, lines and other equipment to rescue the man stuck in mud.
In other incidents, they rescued a one-year-old child locked inside a car in Slingsby Malton and a person stuck in their flat in York.
The flat door's lock was faulty. They used small tools to rescue them.
Just before midnight firefighters, York Rescue Boat and the police searched the River Ouse between Lendal Bridge and Ouse Bridge after they were told someone had jumped into the river. No-one was found.
At 2.30pm, firefighters worked with mountain and cave rescue teams to rescue a kayaker from Linton Falls near Skipton.
The kayaker had capsized and scrambled onto a rock in the river.