Part of Davygate in York has been turned into a childhood delight with a sprinkling of stardust.

Wetherby company Event Prop Hire that works on top TV shows such as BBC's Strictly Come Dancing and ITV's Dancing on Ice has set up a multi-window display in the former Debenham's store featuring classic children's books and stories.

So far, the windows feature Alice in Wonderland, The Jungle Book, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, the first of the Narnian series, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, and the Little Mermaid.

Early this week the displays will extend into the former Virgin Money store when Dinosaurs and Superheroes will feature.

Lisa Lines, Senior Account Manager at Event Prop Hire said: “It has been fantastic to be part of this amazing project.

"As a Yorkshire company we are passionate about supporting local towns and businesses.

"To contribute to this and bring a touch of magic to York City Centre feels super special. We look forward to seeing everyone’s reactions to the final design and hope it spreads festive cheer to the people of York.”

Carl Alsop, Operations Manager the York BID, ‘We are really excited to introduce something new to the city during the Christmas period.

"We hope families will enjoy the window displays and support local businesses during their visit.”’

York BID thanked Trafalgar Jewellers, who now own the former Debenhams property, for allowing the use of the building.