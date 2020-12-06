Kaiser Chiefs will return to Scarborough Open Air Theatre (OAT) next summer.
The indie band of Ricky Wilson (vocals), Simon Rix (bass), Andrew White (guitar) Nick Baines (keyboards) and Vijay Mistry (drums) will be on stage on Sunday July 11.
Ricky said: “We cannot wait to get back to playing live shows again and it will be great to return to this stunning Yorkshire venue.
"We had a cracking night there in 2017 so roll on July 11!”
Scarborough OAT venue programmer Peter Taylor said: “Ever since their show here in 2017 fans have been asking for us to bring Kaiser Chiefs back to Scarborough OAT.
“We are delighted to oblige, and this is going to be another all-action rock’n’roll show that no fan will want to miss.”
Tickets go on sale this Friday via the venue's website scarboroughopenairtheatre.com
