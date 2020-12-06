SCORES of new trees will be planted in North and East Yorkshire this winter in Community Forests.

The White Rose Forest and HEYwoods are part of the Government's £12.1 million green initiative that will see more than 500 hectares of trees planted this winter across England.

Both are part of the proposed Northern Forest which will stretch from the Irish Sea to the North Sea and include many different areas of woodland.

The White Rose Forest covers North and West Yorkshire and HEYwoods East Yorkshire and Humberside.

The Government hopes to see 30,000 hectares of trees being planted every year by 2025 across the country.

Forestry Minister, Lord Goldsmith, said: “Through this exciting new programme we will build back greener, as more communities - particularly those in urban environments – will have access to nature, with real benefits for health and wellbeing.

“Trees are the backbone of our urban and rural environments and essential in tackling the climate emergency. This vital programme will plant trees where they are most needed to stem flooding and provide more places for nature to thrive.”

The Chair of England’s Community Forests, Paul Nolan, said: “Our Trees for Climate programme will plant millions more trees around England’s town and cities, targeted at areas where they can make the greatest difference, in particular to local quality of life and levels of health and wellbeing.

“The national network of Community Forests has been working for over 25 years to bring nature closer to people and local communities and is perfectly placed to deliver real change, on the ground.”

The more than 500 hectares will be divided among 10 Community Forests. No details have been given as to how many hectares each Forest will receive.