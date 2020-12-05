The deaths of two more people following positive tests for coronavirus have been announced by York Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.
York is now rated as green overall for the number of cases in the city proportionate to its population, with several areas having three or fewer cases.
They are Acomb, Holgate West, Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe, and Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake.
The trust is responsible for York and Scarborough Hospitals, among others.
Yesterday, the total deaths at the trust since the pandemic was 311.
In England 315 more deaths following positive tests were announced this afternoon.
In total in the UK, 397 deaths were reported in the latest Government bulletin, bringing the total nationally within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 to 61,014.
In the UK, 69,752 death certificates mention Covid-19.