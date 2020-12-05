One of Britain's fastest two-wheeler racers is among members of a new North Yorkshire Police specialist team tackling off-road motorcycle crime.

Harrogate PC Ellie Cooke and six colleagues ride Honda CR250L bikes so they can reach those responsible for two-wheeler anti-social behaviour and crime wherever they go.

The newly formed team will also deploy to hard-to-reach areas, search for missing people, tackle rural and wildlife crime, support community events and deter criminals coming into the county from elsewhere.

PC Cooke, the 2019 British Ladies Enduro Champion and the 2019 and 2020 British Ladies Spring Champion, said: “When I heard about the off-road motorcycle team, I knew that this would be the perfect role me, as I could transfer my off-road riding skills into work.

“I knew from a young age I wanted to be a police officer, and there is nothing better than being able to do the job I love while riding a motorbike! I am looking forward to my new role in the team, and I am excited to see what we can achieve together.”

Inspector Kevin Kelly, who set up the new squad, said: “I’m immensely proud of the team. This is arguably one of the most physically demanding roles in policing, and the officers have put a huge amount of work in to develop their skills and resilience.

“Completion of this project has come about through partnership working with South Yorkshire Police, who have helped with training and mentoring, and the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner who has provided funding for the riders’ safety kit.

“The team is now in a position to support a range of policing operations in urban and rural areas – from busy town centres to remote National Parks. I know they will make a real difference in our communities.”