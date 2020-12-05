MUSIC lovers have the chance to enjoy two versions of the York Early Music Christmas Festival this year.
Last Friday, the National Early Music Centre off Walmgate opened its concert hall for the first time since March to concertgoers.
Recorder ensemble Palisander entertained the audience with their Mischief and Merriment programme in the opening concert of this year's festival.
This Friday the Marian Consort will begin York Christmas at Home, a weekend of nine concerts which will be available online for music lovers to enjoy in their own homes on demand until January 6.
The York Early Music Christmas Festival, now 23 years old, features music for Advent and Christmas including Epiphany composed by Mediaeval and Baroque composers.
The centre's director Dr Delma Tomlin MBE said: “I’m delighted to be able to carry on the tradition, welcoming audiences to our beautiful home, St Margaret’s Church.
"This year, I’m also thrilled to spice things up, introducing our online festival York Christmas at Home, an array of amazing music, which can be enjoyed well beyond Christmas and into Twelfth Night.”
The physical concerts run until December 12.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment