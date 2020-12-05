LORD MAYORS and Mayors from across the three Ridings will parade in York next year for the official Yorkshire Day celebrations.

It is the third time the city has hosted the civic celebration since it began in 1985.

The honour could also be a boost to the city's economic and tourism as it recovers from the economic impact of coronavirus.

The Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Janet Looker said: "We are delighted that York has been selected as the host for the 2021 event. York is an incredible city, with a rich and diverse history.

"As the historic centre of the Three Ridings it is has played a truly unique role in the long and exciting story of Yorkshire and we are thrilled to play such an important part in celebrating Yorkshire Day.”

"With many businesses in the city still dealing with the impact of Covid-19 restrictions, those wishing to visit to take part in the celebrations will be welcomed to enjoy our beautiful city, and support local businesses, in a safe way.”

The Yorkshire Society organises the annual Yorkshire Day Civic Celebration which it says is among the biggest gathering of civic leaders in full civic regalia in the world.

It chooses a different city or town to host the event each year. York last hosted the celebration in 2000 and was the first host, in 1985. Coronavirus cancelled this year's parade.