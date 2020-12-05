SELBY councillors plan to freeze council tax from April by using its financial reserves.
The district council has started a six-week public consultation on its draft budget for the next financial year.
It includes no increase in council tax.
Council leader Cllr Mark Crane said: “We understand that 2020 has been a difficult year for many of our residents and their families and we want to help ease the burden where we can.
"So we are proposing to freeze the average Council Tax charge for Selby district next year. This means the charge for a Band D property would stay at £183.22.
“Our on-going response to the pandemic and our plans for investment mean that all of our efforts are going to be focussed on service delivery.
We still have savings to make but we plan to use reserves in the short term and reassess what’s needed when the Government’s funding review has been concluded.
"“Despite the financial challenges we face, we’re in good shape as we take a long-term view of our money and make sure we plan well ahead.”
The consultation lasts until January 15.
