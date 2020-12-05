Gardeners will have to carry their tools on foot to a York allotment for six weeks in the New Year.
Their vehicular access will be closed while City of York Council replaces nearby traffic lights in a £150,000 project.
No cars or vehicles will be allowed to park or unload or use the road leading to the allotments off the Wigginton Road and Crichton Avenue junction between January 4 and February 12.
Last month Cllr Andy D'Agorne approved a £150,000 replacement of the existing traffic lights after officers told him they feared the signals would fail because of their age.
As well as replacing the traffic lights, the council proposes to add pedestrian crossing facilities.
The project is part of a five-year project started in 2015 to replace aging traffic lights in the city. So far 33 traffic lights have been replaced.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment