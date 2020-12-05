A footpath will be closed for five months and traffic will be diverted as City of York Council carry out repairs.
The path between The Village, Wigginton and St Mary's Close will be shut from December 17, to "pedestrians and vehicles" according to the legal notice for the closure.
The notice continues: "An alternative route for diverted traffic will be available during the works period."
The council plans to finish the maintenance work by midnight at the end of May 16.
It expects to carry out the work in two phases.