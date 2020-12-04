SIX schools in the City of York Council area had cases of coronavirus amongst pupils or staff in the seven days to last Sunday.
The authority's latest Covid-19 Daily Data Tracker report says eight children of primary and secondary school age tested postive.
The figures are an improvement on a week ago, when eight schools had had cases, and 20 children had tested positive.
The figures pre-date the two cases which have been confirmed today at Manor CE Academy, which have led to almost 100 children being told to self-isolate at home.