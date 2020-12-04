A FRESH coronavirus outbreak has been reported at a York care home.
City of York Council said in its latest Covid-19 Daily Data Tracker report that the latest outbreak - involving two or more confirmed cases - in a York residential setting was reported on Wednesday.It did not identify the home concerned.
The report said there were three care homes in the council area with confirmed Covid infections yesterday, involving at least one case of either a staff member or resident testing positive for the disease.
It said that at York Hospital, there were 32 confirmed Covid-19 patients in General and Acute beds on Wednesday, the previous figure on Tuesday being 30.
It said there were six confirmed Covid patients in intensive care on Wednesday, the same as on Tuesday.
